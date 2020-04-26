Travis Barker's life has been filled with major achievements as well as some terrible tragedies.
The Fontana High School graduate has earned fame, fortune and widespread praise as a rock drummer. But he also experienced an airplane crash in 2008 and the pain of blood clots and a staph infection in 2018.
Now, in the midst of a worldwide crisis, Barker is using his musical skills to offer some bright moments for his fans and for suffering people.
On April 24, Barker played the drums for Post Malone's fundraising performance of 15 cover songs of the acclaimed 1990s band Nirvana. Malone sang and played the guitar while Barker and two other musicians contributed from separate rooms at Malone's house in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The YouTube livestreamed video has so far raised more than $4.1 million for the World Health Organization and its fight against the coronavirus.
Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic saw the show and said on Twitter: "I don't think these fellows could play any better. They are on fire!!!!"
The video, adhering to social distancing mandates, featured the band members playing from various locations and also included quick clips submitted by fans who were thrilled to be able to join in on the positive vibe of the tune (even while being quarantined in their homes).
In his autobiography "Can I Say," published in 2015, Barker provided details of his early life growing up in Fontana before becoming a multi-talented star in the music business. He began to gain widespread popularity more than two decades ago with blink-182, but he also has more recently become well-known as a producer and performer in rap videos.
Earlier this year, he released a single entitled "Gimme Brain" with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.
