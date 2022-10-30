Fontana High School will be presenting the original play “The Siren, a Little Mermaid Story” in early November.
The play was created by the students of Fohi’s theater production classes and Wiccd theater student club.
Using the original tale by Hans Christian Andersen, “The Little Mermaid,” the students have reimagined the story of the Sea Witch, who has little to no details in the storyline. They have created a young woman in an ancient culture who is betrayed and then saved and transformed by the God of the Sea.
“This is not Disney’s production but something new and entertaining,” said Mayra Partida, a student at Fohi.
Performances will run Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets, contact the Fontana High School bookkeeper at (909) 357-5500 or any cast member. For more information, call Erin McKevitt, extension 11255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.