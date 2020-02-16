Local residents are invited to celebrate Black History Month at the Fontana Arts JazzFest on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The free event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium inside the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
The auditorium will be filled with lively colors, bluesy music, and entertaining acts. This event will showcase jazz music performances and dances and will honor African American achievements.
There will be performances by gospel singer Valerie Singleton-Evans, the Mudbug Brass Band (Louisiana rooted brass band), Ruby Hayes Jazz and Blues Band, and the award-winning jazz group The Blue Breeze Band.
The JazzFest is not only celebrating the history of jazz music, but it will be an interactive experience for all ages. There will be numerous art activities, artisanal shopping, a variety of food and beverages, and community booths.
The Fontana Art Depot will be hosting a painting workshop and art activities that will highlight various African American influencers and movements. Attendees can purchase art pieces and specialty items during the event.
For more information about Fontana Arts JazzFest, call Cultural Arts at (909) 349-6979 or visit Arts.Fontana.org.
