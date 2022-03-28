The Fontana Car Show will be held Friday, April 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center Campus at 8353 Sierra Avenue.
Admission is free.
The Band Huge will be performing.
The Fontana Car Show takes place on the first Friday of the months of April, May, July, August, and September. The Fontana Car Show was scheduled to take place on March 4 but was canceled due to wet weather.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
