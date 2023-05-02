The next Fontana Car Show will take place on Friday, May 5.
The monthly event, which offers free admission, will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot, 8353 Sierra Avenue.
The event showcases a wide variety of classic cars.
The New Vinyl, a rock/R&B/soul band, will be performing in concert.
Vendors will be selling food.
For more information, visit CarShow.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.
