The next Fontana Car Show will be held on Friday, Aug. 4.
The event, which offers free admission, will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center Campus (behind City Hall), 8353 Sierra Avenue.
Many classic cars can be seen at the event.
The band Huge will be performing a concert.
For more information, visit https://www.fontanaca.gov/1106/Fontana-Car-Shows
