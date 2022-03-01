The Fontana Car Show is back, so polish up that chrome.
The City of Fontana announced that the 2022 Fontana Car Show series will begin on Friday, March 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot at 8353 Sierra Avenue.
The event is free to the public and will showcase creative craftsmanship and elegance from some of the most distinguishable cars in Fontana.
In addition to the classic and unique vehicles, there will be vendors providing specialty foods and beverages.
Also, a live musical performance by Smokin’ Cobras will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Fontana Car Show will be held on the first Friday of the month from March to September (except June). This is a no-cruising event.
Interested persons can visit CarShow.Fontana.org for a full listing of rules and regulations. For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
