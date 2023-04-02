The next Fontana Car Show will be held Friday, April 7.
The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot, located at 8353 Sierra Avenue in the downtown area.
Admission is free for persons interested in gazing at the classic vehicles. Vendors will be selling food.
The Rock Tops are scheduled to provide musical entertainment.
For more information, visit CarShow.Fontana.org, call (909) 349-6900 or email events@fontana.org.
