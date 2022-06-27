The next Fontana Car Show will be held on Friday, July 1 at the Fontana Civic Center Campus at 8353 Sierra Avenue (behind City Hall).
The free event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature many classic automobiles.
There will also be a concert by the band Chico, a Latin music group from Los Angeles.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.