Get your motor running! The Fontana Car Show is back for a limited time.
The event, which offers free admission, will be held on Friday, Sept. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Civic Center Plaza, 8353 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
The Fontana Car Show will showcase creative craftsmanship and elegance from some of the most distinguishable cars in Fontana.
In addition to featuring several classic and unique cars, there will also be vendors providing specialty foods and beverages, along with live music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Another Fontana Car Show is scheduled for the first Friday in October.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
