The City of Fontana is celebrating Park and Recreation Month in July by providing a variety of activities for residents of all ages and abilities.
Park and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), and Fontana residents can participate by sharing their experiences, memories and stories about what parks and recreation mean to them.
Fontana offers 48 parks, 56 playgrounds, classes in interests such as the arts, aquatics, and sports, not to mention family-fun events, there are plenty of ways to be involved.
“Our parks and recreation are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life in our communities, ensuring the health of all citizens, and contributing to the economic and environmental well-being of a community and region, and the City of Fontana,” Community Services Director Garth Nelson said. “Together with the City Council and community partners, our focus is to ensure that all Fontana residents have access to quality recreational opportunities.”
----- BENEFITS of parks and recreation include:
• Access to the serenity and inspiration of nature
• Outdoor space to play and exercise
• Facilities for self-directed and organized recreation
• Positive alternatives for youth, which can help decrease juvenile crime
• Activities that facilitate social connections, human development, therapy, the arts, and lifelong learning
----- IN JULY, the City of Fontana has many events and programs planned, including the return of Fontana Walks. The first in-person community walking event since February of 2020 will take place on Saturday, July 10 at 8 a.m. at the Steelworkers' Auditorium at the Lewis Library, 8437 Sierra Avenue. To register for this free event, call (909) 350-6542 or visit https://www.fontana.org/2768/Fontana-Walks
Also, the Summer Drive-In Movies will continue on Friday, July 16 with the family film "Croods 2." This event is at 7 p.m. at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. To reserve a spot, call (909) 349-6949.
Other activities include:
• Recreational classes
• Summer Day Camp
• Fontana Arts Paint Nights
• Above the Limits "Poppin In" virtual meets and events
Fontana’s Community Services Department encourages residents to get involved with parks and recreation by taking part in these fun and safe activities and then sharing their experience by posting a photo on social media using the hashtag #FontanaParkRecMonth and #OurParkAndRecStory.
For more information about Park and Recreation Month, visit Recreation.Fontana.org and www.nrpa.org/July.
