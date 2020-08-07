The Fontana Community Senior Center has announced its new virtual programming and activities to keep seniors 55+ engaged during the facility's closure due to COVID-19.
Activities include Drive-Up Bingo, Virtual Bingo, Virtual Chats, and take-home activities/DIY crafts kits.
All activities are free and open to seniors 55 years and up.
Persons can contact the center at (909) 854–5151 for more information and to register.
