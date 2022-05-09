With a theme of "The Roaring '20s," the Fontana Days Parade was held on May 7 in downtown Fontana.
Marching bands, dance groups, and sports teams were among the many participants in the parade, which returned after a two-year absence.
Anthony Allmond, who is retiring as the long-time band director at Kaiser High School, was the grand marshal.
The Fontana Days Festival, which is organized by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will take place the first week of June at Veterans Park.
