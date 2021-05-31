Local television programming helped bridge the digital divide during the COVID-19 pandemic and brought the learning to students in their homes across the Inland Empire. Now, a Fontana educator is contributing to that worthwhile goal.
"Learn with Me" is an educational collaboration with the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) and KVCR-TV that is now in broadcast.
"Learn with Me" features two programs designed for kindergarten through second grade students.
"Room 57" is hosted by former elementary school teacher and current Fontana Unified School District instructional coach Sommer Mendoza, who was the district's Teacher of the Year in 2017 at South Tamarind Elementary School. "Room 57" explores mathematics and literacy through a fun and interactive story time.
In addition, Cucamonga School District educators Lindsay Munoz and Darren Alcala host "Computer Lab 11." Munoz is a third-grade teacher and Alcala serves as the district technology coach. The show introduces early technology concepts and connects lessons to everyday environments.
The project is the brainchild of Stephanie Houston, Ed.D., assistant superintendent of Innovation and Engagement at SBCSS. It expands on the At-Home Learning California Public Education Partnership with SBCSS, the Riverside County Office of Education and KVCR-TV (https://www.kvcr.org/education/).
“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and students experienced learning from home, the disparities in technology access for our families were undeniable,” said Houston. “Students had laptops and electronic devices, but many had no neighborhood WiFi infrastructure. So we built California standards-based television programming taught by our San Bernardino County teachers to meet the educational needs of our students.”
"Learn with Me" is now showing on public broadcasting channels within the Inland Empire. To view the schedule, visit https://www.kvcr.org/schedule/
