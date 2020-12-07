Many people enjoy decorating their homes with bright lights during the holiday season.
But members of the Stott family in Fontana have taken their Christmas spirit to a whole new level. In fact, they will be featured on national television because of their devotion to turning their their home into a magical and merry masterpiece.
The Stotts will be among the contestants on the popular festive competition show "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. on ABC.
In the program's 2020 season premiere, the Stotts will be attempting to win a $50,000 cash prize and the Light Fight trophy.
The Fontana family will be displaying motorized trains, a towering castle and a massive mountain in their backyard as they seek to impress judge Carter Oosterhouse. Oosterhouse has helmed several popular series, including HGTV's "Million Dollar Rooms" and "Red Hot and Green."
Other competitors will be the Sumner family in Jenks, Oklahoma; the DeBolt family in Boise, Idaho; and the Markowski family in Brownsville, Tennessee.
