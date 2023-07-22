Thanks to the Fontana Community Services Department, residents can learn dances from around the world without leaving Fontana.
Interested persons are invited to join one of the city’s dance classes beginning the first week of August.
Classes include Mexican Folklorico, Belly Dance, Bohemian, Japanese, Line Dancing, and Salsa.
For the complete list of classes or to register, visit FontanaCA.Perfectmind.com or call (909) 349-6920.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.