Lola Di Giulio De Maci has been inspiring multitudes of readers with her positive words for decades.
And now, the Fontana resident and retired teacher has added the most recent chapter to her impressive writing collection in one of the most successful book series of all time.
Over the years, De Maci has contributed 26 short stories for various "Chicken Soup for the Soul" titles, and her latest is in the new "Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas Is in the Air." The book features 101 stories from different contributors who share their perspective on "the most wonderful time of the year."
Her mission with her short story, "Finding Peace," was to bring some joy to the end of the very sad year of 2020 that has created so much gloom due to the coronavirus.
De Maci's tale of her relationship with her son described how she was able to transcend the social isolation she has felt due to being quarantined in an assisted living facility.
The book, compiled by Amy Newmark, is available now for $14.95. It will surely add to the well-established tradition of the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" collection, which includes more than 250 titles and has sold more than 110 million copies in the United States and Canada.
De Maci recently discussed what inspired her to keep writing.
"First and foremost, I love words and putting my thoughts on paper. I revel in the art of story and storytelling. I believe that every person, place, or thing has dozens of stories just waiting to be born orally or on the written page," she said.
Some examples include the "persons infected and affected by the coronavirus; Canton, Ohio, the city that harbors unbridled memories of my childhood years; and the little yellow duck that loves splashing in her puddle. All fodder for a great story to be told and shared."
De Maci believes that words are powerful.
"They can hurt, and they can heal. They can promote love, and they can endorse hate. Sometimes I feel words are living beings. They inspire me to write in order to help make our world a better place in which to be," she said.
She has been writing 25 years professionally and has been published about 500 times in magazines, newspapers (including the Los Angeles Times and Fontana Herald News), and other publications.
"Writing is my passion. It is my vocation," she said. "When I write, I know that I am doing what I was meant to do."
And all of her readers are happy because of it.
