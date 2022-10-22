They got started on their musical adventure while working at a health care company.
Then they had to endure the disruptions caused by the pandemic.
But now, the members of the Shameless Band are ready to rock and roll.
Kory Body, a long-time Fontana resident, said the evolution of the bluesy/rock group began in 2019.
“Before becoming the Shameless Band, my business partner and I were the leading parts of a music program called ‘Shades' to represent all the cultures, music, and gifts designated in this talented group,” Body said.
“We were a musical pioneer by bringing a music program to Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) — the first of its kind to use music to promote health, wellness, and creativity in the workplace.”
Body is proud of both the group and IEHP, which recently was ranked No. 15 in the category of “Best Place to Work” in the nation at a healthcare organization.
“Not only do we perform at local businesses and venues, but one of our favorite things to do as a band is partner with the community. We use our original music and covers as a connecting agency for humanity,” he said, adding that two of the band members still work at IEHP.
On Oct. 27, this diverse group of musicians will be performing at IEHP to bring more awareness to diversity, he said.
Then the group will play at Escape Brewery in Redlands on Nov. 12, and there are plans to go on tour next year.
Like everyone, the musicians went through some struggles during the COVID-19 crisis.
In fact, the Shameless Band’s new single is called “Cancel Me,” a reference to being “canceled” due to the pandemic in 2020.
Now Dan, Mike, James, and Kory (all of whom like to be identified by the last name “Shameless”) are anxious to show everyone that they are a “hard working band for the hard working fan,” as their website says.
“Our story consists of courage, tenacity, and resilience,” said Body, who is a bassist, background vocalist, and songwriter.
For more information about the band and its debut album, “Less is More,” visit https://www.theshamelessband.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.