A new version of “If You Miss Me at the Back of the Bus,” a song written by Civil Rights Movement freedom singer Charles Neblett, is set for digital release on March 8 — International Women’s Day — as a tribute to American activist Rosa Parks and all the songs written during the Civil Rights Movement.
Performed by the Citrus Sisters, featuring Claudia Lennear, this is the first song produced by Dr. Angela Williamson, a Fontana resident known for her Emmy-nominated documentary, “My Life with Rosie.”
Wanting to bring authenticity to her upcoming documentary, “Voices Raised for Unity,” Dr. Williamson brought together talented musicians from folk, rock ’n’ roll, and blues. The Citrus Sisters trio includes the Folk Music Author and musician, Ellen Harper, Living Legend award recipient Elizabeth Hangan, and folk musician Marguerite Millard.
Harper then invited Lennear, an American soul singer, educator, and former Tina Turner Revue Ikette, to collaborate and record this iconic 1962 song.
Mixed by Grammy Award-winning producer/engineer/bassist, Sheldon Gomberg, the song was then mastered by world-renowned multi-Grammy award-winning Lurssen Mastering.
“If You Miss Me at the Back of the Bus” will be in Williamson’s upcoming audiobook, “My Life with Rosie: A Bond Between Cousins,” which was named “Best Children’s Book About Black History.”
All proceeds from the song will fund the new documentary, “Voices Raised for Unity,” currently in production by Authentic Conversations, Inc., a non-profit organization committed to encouraging deep conversations about social issues.
The song will be available on March 8 on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, and most streaming music platforms.
