Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson, a Fontana resident and cousin to civil rights activist Rosa Parks, will be holding a book signing event at the Folk Music Center in Claremont on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Williamson, the author of “My Life with Rosie: A Bond Between Cousins,” shares a different side of Parks only known to her Williamson family.
Lovingly known as “Cousin Rosie,” Parks spent most of her adult life living in Detroit, Michigan after leaving Montgomery, Alabama in 1957. She formed many special relationships with young people, especially Carolyn Williamson Green, her young cousin. This book helps continue Rosa Parks’ legacy and philosophy on activism by teaching young readers how to become change agents in their community.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to meet the author and to take part in an important cultural event right here in our town,” said Ellen Harper, owner of the Folk Music Center.
Harper and Williamson met last year during a filming of “Everybody with Angela Williamson,” Williamson’s weekly interview show on KLCS-PBS.
“I was extremely fortunate to have been invited to be a guest on the 2021 fall season,” said Harper. “In addition to being a successful television host with a stellar roster of guests, Dr. Williamson is also an associate professor at Rio Hondo Community College and Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker. We are honored to have her present her award-winning book at the Folk Music Center.”
The book signing will be held from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m., and Williamson will be reading her book at 11:30 a.m. The Folk Music Center is located at 220 N. Yale Avenue in Claremont. Children of all ages are invited to attend.
For more information about Williamson, visit www.drangelasadlerwilliamson.com.
