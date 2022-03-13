A Fontana resident will be a contestant on a popular television game show.
Jerry Loyd will be appearing on an episode of “The Price is Right” on Tuesday, March 15.
The show is scheduled to be broadcast at 10 a.m. on CBS.
“The Price is Right,” hosted by Drew Carey, is TV’s longest-running game show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.