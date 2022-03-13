Drew Carey

Drew Carey is the host of 'The Price is Right.'  A Fontana resident, Jerry Loyd, will be appearing on the show on March 15.

A Fontana resident will be a contestant on a popular television game show.

Jerry Loyd will be appearing on an episode of “The Price is Right” on Tuesday, March 15.

The show is scheduled to be broadcast at 10 a.m. on CBS.

“The Price is Right,” hosted by Drew Carey, is TV’s longest-running game show.

