Fontana residents celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 16 by enjoying La Gran Fiesta at Miller Park.
Several musicians and dance groups provided entertainment during the annual event, which also included community booths and interactive art activities.
Local dancers included performers from Fontana High School as well as the Carole Lynne Dance Studio.
Musical acts included Chino Espinoza y Los Dueños Del Son, the Paranoias, and Marimba Tropical.
