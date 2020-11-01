Not very many trick-or-treaters were seen in Fontana on Oct. 31 because of concern over the coronavirus pandemic, but lots of families still enjoyed Halloween -- and they sent photos of themselves to the Herald News to prove it.
Here is a series of photos of those residents, starting with Edith Reyes showing us her dalmatian and firefighter.
