A Dr. Seuss celebration will be held at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana on Tuesday, March 3.
The free event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at 8437 Sierra Avenue.
The Cat in the Hat will be in attendance, along with Thing 1 and Thing 2.
The event will include a dance party, face painting, balloon artists, crafts, and prizes.
The library is also inviting residents to celebrate "Pop Culture" during the months of March and April.
Starting March 1, for every 30 items checked out at the library, residents will get a Pop Culture themed necklace or keychain. Starting April 1, for every 30 items checked out, residents will get a Super Hero themed pin or squishy figure. Each time an incentive is earned, a ticket will also be received for a chance to win a light up Infinity Gauntlet.
The incentives will be given out from March 1 to April 30, and only receipts with items checked out during that time frame will be accepted.
For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
