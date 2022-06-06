Fontana’s popular Summer Concert Series is returning to the Miller Park Amphitheater.
This year’s concerts will take place on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at 17002 Arrow Boulevard throughout the months of June and July.
Each night will feature free live musical entertainment, food and novelty vendors, crafts, and attractions.
Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy evenings of lively music.
Here is the 2022 schedule:
June 9 — No Duh (No Doubt tribute)
June 16 — DSB (Journey tribute)
June 23 — Neon Nation (1980s)
June 30 — Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars tribute)
July 7 — Dreaming of You (Selena tribute)
July 14 — Soto (Latin/funk)
July 21 — Woodie and the Longboards (Beach Boys/Eagles tribute)
July 28 — Stevie Nicks Illusion (Stevie Nicks tribute)
The concerts are coordinated by the City of Fontana Community Services Department and sponsored by the Fontana Foundation of Hope, Bel-Air Swap Meet, and Options for Youth.
For more information, please visit Events.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6954.
