Hakuna matata! The City of Fontana’s Youth Community Theater invites talented youth from ages 7 to 18 to audition for Disney’s "The Lion King Jr."
Auditions are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium at the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
An appointment must be made to audition. To book an appointment, visit Arts.fontana.org or call (909) 349-6949. Each audition will be booked in one-hour increments. There is no charge to audition.
To audition, participants will need to prepare to sing 16 bars or 45 seconds of sheet music, wear dance athletic attire, and provide a headshot (4x6 or larger) with a resume.
If participants are chosen to be in the cast, there will be a $17 participation fee due on the first day of rehearsal.
Rehearsal attendance is required for cast members, and attendance for each rehearsal is dependent upon the role of cast member. Rehearsal times and locations are subject to change.
Performances will be held at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium on Friday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
To receive more information about the performances and to book an appointment, visit Arts.fontana.org or call (909) 349-6949.
