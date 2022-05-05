Students in the Fontana Unified School District enjoyed a happy Cinco de Mayo celebration on Thursday, May 5.
Dorothy Grant Innovations Academy hosted a special performance by the Fontana Middle School Folklorico Dancers to highlight the festivities.
Isabelle Munoz, a teacher at Dorothy Grant who is also a talented dancer, gave students a surprise treat by joining in the fun.
The Fontana Middle School Folklorico Dancers have been practicing since January under the direction of Diana Gutierrez, a community aide.
She said the group, which was formed in 2017, will also be performing during the Fontana Days Parade on May 7.
Gutierrez is planning to continue working with the group during the next school year, and she even has plans to start a new mariachi band at the school.
