Fontana High School’s Wiccd Theater will be presenting the Disney musical “Peter Pan Jr.” this month.
Featuring toe-tapping tunes, contagious comedy and dazzling choreography, “Peter Pan” is a family favorite, packed with swashbuckling sword fights and high-flying magic.
Performances will be on Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m. and Friday, April 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. There will also be a special matinee on April 15 at 1 p.m.
The matinee performance will include pictures with Tinker Bell prior to the show, and an opportunity to meet with some of the cast members after the show. During the presentation, there will be an American Sign Language interpreter.
Advance general admission ticket prices are $10 or reserved seating at $15 and can be purchased online at www.fohi.booktix.com or at the box office one hour prior to the performance.
For more information, or for any additional assistance purchasing tickets online, call (909) 885-8263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.