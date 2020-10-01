The City of Fontana will be holding another free Drive-In Movie Night on Friday, Oct. 9.
The family film "Trolls" will be presented at dusk on a large screen at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue.
The city's Drive-In Movie Nights have been popular attractions in recent months.
Pre-registration is required. Persons can pre-register their vehicles at FontanaCa.PerfectMind.com beginning Monday, Oct. 5.
For more information, call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
