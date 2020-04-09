I don’t know a lot about birds. But this I know for sure … they make me happy.
Birds have always been a big part of my life. Growing up in the Midwest, I couldn’t wait for the first robin of spring to make his appearance. I knew that robins were seen here and there during the winter, but somehow I didn’t see them -- or want to see them.
But, like clockwork, as soon as the yellow and purple crocuses poked their heads out of winter’s thawing snow, I went looking for the first robin redbreast to come bob, bob, bobbin’ along. I wondered where he would make his debut. In the front yard? Backyard? In the rock garden near the maple tree where the canary-yellow daffodils and wonderful tulips were beginning to bloom?
And then there he was -- robin redbreast! -- his puffed-up, reddish-orange chest billowing beneath his cocky head. At that moment, something magical and wonderful suddenly raced through me. It was like finding gold at the end of the rainbow.
In the glorious days of spring that followed, I would listen for the robin’s cheering up song at dawn. His melodious chirping prompted me to sprint out of bed to see if I could spot him in the tree outside my bedroom window, his wake-up call promising me a string of springtime mornings to follow. I have carried these memories of my robin with me for decades.
Today, living in the far western corner of our country, other kinds of birds sing to me in the morning outside my bedroom window.
I lie in bed, listening to the chorus of birds in the fig tree my father planted years ago in my backyard. I don’t really know how many birds are serenading me, but I love their voices. I listen to their harmony … sopranos, tenors, altos -- no bass -- twittering into the blue of the morning sky. They seem to chirp loudest when the figs are juicy ripe.
During the day, western scrub jays and Anna’s hummingbirds visit me from time to time. They peek into my family room from the patio, hovering over the boxes of satin-red geraniums in front of the sliding-glass door. These feathered friends don’t stay long -- just long enough for me to say “hi” and wish them a good day.
The jay squawks a lot, perches on my clean, white patio furniture, and then hops off to a nest where her family awaits. She gathers pieces of bread, nuts, and berries and then delights in hiding her prizes all over my yard. I often wonder if she remembers where she hid her bounty.
In her spare time, she loves to dance on the branches of the avocado tree by the back fence or hide among the oleander bushes that line the driveway. She keeps herself busy all day, her sometimes-shrill voice making her whereabouts an easy guess.
The hummingbird arrives quietly, flaps her wings as fast as she can, and then goes on her merry way, looking for her lunch in the nectar of a nearby plant. But while she’s here, I love the performance she offers me, dancing backwards at times to impress me. I applaud softly, not wanting to scare her away.
I don’t know why all these friends delight me so much -- but they do. Perhaps it’s the wonderful sound of their individual chirping or their variety of color that gives me so much joy. Or maybe it’s their beauty in flight or the sense of freedom they convey.
I do know that no matter where I am in my day -- or night -- I revel in the multiple melodies of song I can pick up on. At times, I don’t know if I hear one bird singing a lofty aria or many birds singing in concert all at once. I am transported to another place, letting myself get caught up in their symphonies.
And their colors … reds, blues, grays, browns, blacks, yellows, whites. Too many to count. I simply enjoy the beauty of their multicolored coats. They make my world a more beautiful place.
Birds. Bobbin’ robins by cream-colored crocuses. Squawking jays in oleander bushes. Dancing hummingbirds performing on a patio’s stage. Chirping birds singing in a fig tree. Wonderful birds.
They make me happy.
Very happy.
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
