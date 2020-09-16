Ready to learn a new skill or hobby? How about taking guitar lessons or learning computer coding?
Now is your opportunity to learn something new or fine tune a talent with online courses offered by the City of Fontana’s Community Services Department (16860 Valencia Avenue).
Registration is now open online at www.fontana.org/161/Programs-Classes.
New online recreation programs offer a great mix of fun and educational classes for all ages, including: art classes, adult Zumba sessions, martial arts, ballet, educational opportunities and more, available from a resident's computer, tablet or smartphone.
These fun, interactive, online classes will be taught live via Zoom and/or Google Meets by the city’s contracted expert instructors.
Here is a look at some of the upcoming classes:
• Learn how to play the guitar from your own home;
• Find out about computer coding or designing your own video game;
• Get in shape with Zumba or Taekwondo;
• Participate in art activities such as oil painting, cartoon drawing, and anime.
Residents can create their own recreation account to register for any of these classes at www.Fontana.org/PerfectMind. For more information, call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
