Lots of entertainment and lots of vendors made Fontana’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration very enjoyable for local residents on Sept. 17.
The event featured Yamila Guerra, a singer and actress who has been seen on the famous TV show “Sabado Gigante.”
The crowd at Miller Park also was delighted to witness the talents of young dancers, including the Fontana High School Folklorico group.
In addition, many vendors lined the area between the park and the Lewis Library and Technology Center during “La Gran Fiesta.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.