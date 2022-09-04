Fontana's annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
The free event, called La Gran Fiesta, will run from 5 to 9 p.m.
There will be live music, artisanal shopping, and art activities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit Arts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.