The City of Fontana invites community members to get creative -- virtual style -- as it introduces a Fontana Arts at Home Edition starting late August and September.
There is something for everyone in this lineup with Little Tykes Paint Nights, Kid’s Art Paint Night, Family Paint Night, Imagination Studio, and Make and Create.
All programs will be hosted and made available through Google Meets (Internet access and a Gmail account is required for participation).
----- PAINT NIGHTS
During each program, children will enjoy a themed art activity, a book scene or reading, and create a painting on canvas, all from the comfort of their living room. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is $7 per participant. Materials are provided.
Friday, Aug. 21: Little Tykes Paint Night (Ages 3-5) -- If You Give A Mouse a Paintbrush from 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Toddlers get to make fun art activities, play a game and create a painting on canvas all from their living room. Perfect for ages 3-5. Must be accompanied by an parent/guardian.
Friday, Aug. 28: Kid’s Art Paint Night (Ages 5-12) - Wizarding Art World for ages 5-12 from 5:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4: Kid’s Art Paint Night (Ages 5-12) - Special Science and Art Edition from 5:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18: Family Paint Night (All Ages) - Friendly Owls from 6:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. This art night is designed for parents and child(ren) as they create a connected owl painting. Each participant must register to receive their art materials.
Friday, Sept. 25: Kid’s Art Paint Night (Ages 5-12) - Creative Camp Out from 6:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
----- IMAGINATION STUDIO
Available to all ages, Virtual Imagination Studio offers a chance in a one-on-one or small group setting to create a customized art activity. Interested persons can choose a theme or medium (acrylic paint, watercolor, mixed media, paper quilling or air-dry clay) in this 40-50 minute fun and educational art activity. Imagination Studio requires a paid pre-registration fee of $5 and date/time will be made by appointment.
----- MAKE AND CREATE
In the month of September, the Community Services Department will get crafty with a Virtual Make and Create class for all ages. Pre-registration is required for $5. Enrollees will need to pick up provided art materials by appointment prior to the event, which will be held Thursday, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
For more information about any of these programs, visit Arts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.