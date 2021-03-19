Movie theaters in San Bernardino County -- including the Regency Fontana 8 -- are finally getting set to reopen.
Because the number of new coronavirus cases has gone down and the county has been moved into the less-restrictive Red Tier by the state, cinemas are now in the process of opening their doors again.
Regency Theatres said in a Facebook post that "we are beyond excited" to announce that the Fontana location at 16741 Valley Boulevard will bring back movies starting on Wednesday, March 31.
On that date, Regency Fontana 8 is scheduled to begin showing "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Nobody," "Raya and the Last Dragon," and "Tom and Jerry," according to the company's website.
In a message to customers, Regency Fontana 8 said that all necessary precautions are being taken: "Regency Theatres' commitment to our guests and employees' health and safety is our number one priority. Our movie-going experience provides above and beyond public standards for cleanliness. Our numerous efforts include installing a state-of-the-art UV Sterilizing air treatment system."
In a news release, San Bernardino County officials said that for many people, going back to the movies will be a sign of normalcy not seen in a year.
"Auditoriums are limited to 25 percent capacity or 100 attendees, but that is still enough to make movie fans excited for the experience that comes with a larger-than-life screen, a darkened auditorium, surround sound, and of course, the smell (and taste) of buttered popcorn," the news release said.
One question is whether movie fans themselves will feel comfortable enough to venture into local theaters now that they are reopening. Fortunately, many theater chains have gone to great lengths to ensure their venues are safe, the county said.
“Although movie theaters involve people getting together indoors, the behavior of movie goers is generally fairly benign,” said County Director of Public Health Corwin Porter. “Viewers usually keep their masks on throughout the film, they largely remain quiet during the show, and they typically all face the same direction.”
County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said that with "continued safety precautions and the growing number of people getting vaccinated, we can all be excited about the direction we’re headed."
“Theater owners and operators are being responsible and taking care to keep their facilities clean and healthy,” Hagman added. “But it’s also important for patrons to do their part. People should continue to wear their masks, keep their distance from the other patrons, and wash their hands thoroughly. Everyone needs to do their part.”
