Fontana’s National Night Out celebration will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Miller Park Amphitheater.
The free event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
The Fontana Police Department hosts this event in an effort to promote safe neighborhoods and create good community relations.
There will be free food and giveaways along with music.
“We will have police and fire personnel present to meet the community,” said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.