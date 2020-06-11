It will be a bummer of a summer for many Fontana residents, because the city's traditional events have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The hugely popular Summer Concert Series at Miller Park and the Fourth of July Celebration at Fontana High School are not taking place in 2020.
Every year, the City of Fontana presents a series of free concerts on Thursday nights. The shows feature a wide range of musical styles and include activities for children as well as food vendors.
And on July 4, thousands of people gather to watch a concert as well as a fireworks presentation at Steeler Stadium.
However, the health crisis has forced all of the city's facilities (as well as the schools) to be shut down in terms of large group activities.
"Due to the evolving situation of COVID-19, the City of Fontana will be celebrating differently this year. Rather than a large citywide fireworks display, we encourage you to celebrate with your family with exciting at-home events provided by the Community Services Department," the city said in a news release.
Instead of in-person summer camps and swimming opportunities at local pools, the city is offering a Virtual Summer Camp for children ages 5-12.
----- PLUS, the city is presenting a Virtual Summer Concert Series on KFON-TV by replaying concerts that had previously been taped in Fontana.
The following concerts are being shown on KFON-TV (Spectrum Cable Channel 3 in Fontana) at 6 p.m. on these days:
June 25 -- Neon Nation (1980s) -- from 2017
July 2 -- Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars tribute) -- from 2019
July 9 -- Yard Sale (Top 40) -- from 2019
July 16 -- Best of Everything -- from 2018
July 23 -- Blue Breeze Band (Motown, R&B, soul, funk, jazz) -- from 2017
July 30 -- Tom Nolan Band (rock and soul) -- from 2017
While some local residents appreciate seeing the taped concerts on cable TV, others were disappointed that the actual concerts have been called off.
On the city's Facebook page, Desiree Paasch commented: "That's not the same. The whole idea of the concerts in the parks is to enjoy the outdoors and the people."
Adam Nunez added that it was sad that "this is the new normal."
----- THE CITY'S Community Services Department will also be hosting the first-ever Fourth of July Virtual Celebration, featuring a community recipe contest.
On Saturday, July 4, residents can tune into KFON-TV at 5 p.m. to look back at some of the city’s memorable Fourth of July celebrations, including a fireworks show and band performance.
To participate in our community recipe contest:
• Submit a recipe and photo via the city’s social media channels using the hashtag #FontanaFood or email the recipe and photo to events@fontana.org.
• The deadline to submit the recipe and photo is Friday, June 26.
Five entries will be randomly selected on June 29 and will win a gift bag.
