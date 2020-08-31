Travis Barker enjoyed a big night as a performer and a presenter during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30.
The Fontana High School graduate played the drums while Machine Gun Kelly sang and played guitar on his new song, "Bloody Valentine," during the pre-show portion of the annual awards event.
The song ended up winning the VMA for Best Alternative. It will be on Machine Gun Kelly's album, "Tickets to My Downfall," which will be released on Sept. 25.
Back on Aug. 28, Barker tweeted: "One of my favorite memories will forever be recording tickets to my downfall album with @machinegunkelly."
As a member of the pop-punk band blink-182, Barker was also nominated for two Video Music Awards. The band was nominated for Best Music Video from Home and Best Rock for "Happy Days," but did not win in either category. Best Music Video from Home was created this year specifically in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Twenty years ago, blink-182 won the Best Group Video award for "All the Small Things" during the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.
Also during this year's ceremony, Barker was the presenter for the Best Hip-Hop Award, which went to Megan Thee Stallion for "Savage." Barker also paid tribute to musicians who died this past year, saying: "Their music and influence live on."
Barker, demonstrating his concern for maintaining good health, was photographed at the VMAs wearing a face mask. The words "Don't Trust Anyone" were on the mask.
Back on Aug. 10, Barker (one of the most famous persons to ever come out of Fontana) expressed his eagerness to perform in front of live audiences when it is safe to do so. "I can't wait to play shows again," he said on Twitter.
In fact, Barker and blink-182 recently released a new song relating to this difficult time period, "Quarantine," which was recorded in May.
The song was written by Mark Hoppus, Barker, and Brian Lee, and it features Hoppus on vocals saying how frustrated he is being on lockdown due to the virus.
"I'm never shaking hands again and don't kiss me on the cheek," Hoppus sings.
