Franco Escamilla, a standup comedian, singer/songwriter, and radio personality, will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Friday, April 14.
Escamilla has gained fame for his dark, acerbic sense of humor.
Several other shows are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in the upcoming weeks, including:
Sunday, April 16 — The Dreams
Friday, April 21 — Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Sunday, April 23 — Vice Ganda
Thursday, April 27 — Maluma
Saturday, April 29 — Chelsea Handler
Sunday, April 30 — Zac Brown Band
For more information about any of these events, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
