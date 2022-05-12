Calvary Chapel Summit Church will host Love Fontana, a free community festival, on Saturday, May 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Park, 17255 Merrill Avenue.
The church is partnering with several other civic and community groups, including the Fontana Police Officers Association and San Bernardino County Firefighters. This year’s theme is “We are Family.”
“Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we have not hosted Love Fontana for a couple of years,” said Pastor Danny Vasquez. “Since this is the re-launch of Love Fontana, we hope you will join us for a night of family, faith, and fun.”
The organizers are planning to have several games, a bounce house, and numerous giveaway items for families.
Off-duty officers from the Fontana POA will be there to provide hot dogs and hamburgers for all those who attend.
Jason Delair, president of the Fontana POA said, “This event is part of our Connected with the Community program. We believe sharing a simple meal together facilitates communication and builds trust. The goal is to make Fontana a better place for all of us. Come be with us on Saturday.”
