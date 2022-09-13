A free “Spring Into Summer” outdoor concert featuring the pop-rock band Hello Sister will be held at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Friday, Sept. 16.
The event will begin at 6 p.m.
Attendees are invited to attend and enjoy a barbecue and concert, presented by Stater Bros.
Tickets must be reserved by Thursday, Sept. 15 at noon (limit four per person).
Entry is free with RSVP at www.toyota-arena.com.
(1) comment
Nice
