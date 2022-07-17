Miller Park

Free outdoor concerts are being held every Thursday this summer at the Miller Park Amphitheater, which can be seen in this aerial photo.  The July 21 concert will feature Woodie and the Longboards. (Contributed photo by City of Fontana)

Woodie and the Longboards, a Beach Boys/Eagles tribute band, will be performing a free outdoor concert in Fontana on Thursday, July 21.

The show will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard, as part of the City of Fontana’s Summer Concert Series.

Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy evenings of lively music. There will also be food and novelty vendors, crafts, and attractions.

The final concert of the summer will feature Stevie Nicks Illusion on July 28.

For more information, visit Events.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6954.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.