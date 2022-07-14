San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) is inviting area residents to attend a free all-ages concert to celebrate the beginning of scheduled passenger service in August.
The Ready For Takeoff concert, headlined by multi-platinum group SHAED, will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.
SHAED is an American indie-pop trio known for the breakthrough single “Trampoline” and the “Come As You Are” remix, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s iconic single on the “Nevermind" album.
Opening act SUR is a Northern California-bred artist/producer whose eclectic sounds are inspired by California's coast, forests, and deserts.
The bands will perform live on SBD’s Boeing 737 plane stage. The outdoor area is adjacent to SBD’s passenger terminal and has a capacity for up to 2,000 concertgoers.
Concert admission and on-airport parking are free. Members of the public are asked to reserve their attendance at www.FlySBD.com.
Refreshments for purchase include Pink’s Hot Dogs, Monty’s Good Burger, JuneShine, and a variety of beverage options.
The airport is located at 105 N. Leland Norton Way in San Bernardino.
Additional details for the public:
• All attendees will be screened by security.
• No weapons. No smoking. No outside food. No illicit drugs or alcohol.
• Folding chairs and unopened, commercially packaged bottles of water are welcome.
For more information, visit FlySBD.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.