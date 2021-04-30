The City of Fontana will be holding free "drive-in" movie nights on eight dates during the upcoming weeks.
These socially-distanced events, in which families stay in their vehicles, will replace the traditional film-watching experiences the city usually offers during the summer months. The city hosted several popular drive-in nights last year.
The 2021 Summer Nights Drive-In Movies will take place at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue, and will begin on Friday, May 7 with the huge blockbuster "Shrek." Pre-registration will start on Monday, May 3.
"Load up the family and your favorite snacks to enjoy some childhood classics featured on a giant inflatable movie screen," the city said in a news release.
This year’s lineup will also feature:
• May 21 -- "The Little Rascals"
• June 4 -- "Onward"
• June 18 -- "Remember the Titans"
• July 2 -- "Sonic"
• July 16 -- "The Croods 2"
• Aug. 6 -- "Tom and Jerry"
• Aug. 20 -- "Raya and the Last Dragon"
Pre-registration through http://ow.ly/XIhJ50EyZos is required (one registration per vehicle). Registration will open the Monday prior to each movie and space is limited. The parking lot will open at 7 p.m. and the movies will begin at dusk.
For more information, visit https://www.fontana.org/153/Community-Services or call (909) 349-6946.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.