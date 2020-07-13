The City of Fontana will be holding its first free drive-in movie on Friday, July 17.
The animated movie "Sing" will be presented at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue, on a giant inflatable screen with sound piped into cars via AM radio.
"Sing," a musical comedy released in 2016, is about a group of animals that enter a singing competition.
All interested persons must preregister at FontanaCA.PerfectMind.com starting Monday, July 13 as spaces are limited.
Parking lots will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.
This event will follow social distancing guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and all participants are required to stay within their vehicle space.
For more information, call the Special Events Department at (909) 349-6946 or visit Events.Fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.