Local residents are invited to hop on over to the City of Fontana’s Easter "Eggs-Travaganza" on Saturday, April 16.
This free event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at three locations:
• Don Day Neighborhood Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue
• Cypress Neighborhood Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue
• Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, 15556 Summit Avenue
This year, residents will have the opportunity to visit booths to collect take-home crafts, take selfies, and play an “egg I spy game” to win prizes. And of course, Easter eggs filled with sweet treats will be handed out from booths.
For more information, visit Recreation.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.
