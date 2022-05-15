The summer swimming season is arriving, and the City of Fontana will be celebrating with a big event.
A Water Safety Fair and Summer Kickoff will be held Friday, May 20 at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue.
Admission is free for this event, which will run from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include games, activities, giveaways, and a photo booth.
There will be a poolside concert by the dance band Bumptown.
For more information, call (909) 854-5111 or visit Aquatics.Fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.