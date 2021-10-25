Halloween festivities are returning to Fontana with frightfully fun experiences for every ghoul, goblin, and ghost — in addition to furry four-legged dogs.
On Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the following community centers will get into the spirit with a Halloween Trick-or-Treat Alley for the whole family:
• Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, 15556 Summit Avenue — call (909) 854-5100
• Cypress Neighborhood Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue — (909) 349-6988
• Don Day Neighborhood Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue — (909) 349-6997
The free festivities will offer trick or treating, a virtual costume contest, take-home crafts and prizes. For more information, residents can call the center they plan to visit.
----- HALLOWEEN HOWL FOR DOGS
The city’s Halloween Howl will take place at the Fontana Dog Park on Oct. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. The dog park is located just north of the Jessie Turner Center at 15556 Summit Avenue.
There will be a virtual dog costume contest and photo opportunities, and residents will have a chance to visit several booths providing information about city services. All dogs must be on a leash.
For more information about this event, call the Jessie Turner Center at (909) 854-5100.
