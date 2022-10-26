Halloween fun for everyone will be offered at three community centers in Fontana on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The free events will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at each of these locations:
• Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue
• Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue
• Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue
There will be trick or treating, costume contests, crafts and more.
For more information, visit Events.Fontana.org.
----- IN ADDITION, the Don Day Center will be hosting a Dia de Los Muertos event on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.