There will be a lot of excitement at Miller Park in Fontana on the Fourth of July.
For the first time, the City of Fontana will be holding a free fireworks event, which will take place starting at 6 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard, on Monday, July 4.
The 20-minute fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
The event will include food and novelty vendors, and there will be a live performance by Yachtley Crew, a popular band which plays soft rock music from the 1970s and ‘80s.
There will be limited parking availability at the downtown venue.
For more information, call (909) 349-6946 or email events@fontana.org.
